Sterling Investment Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,261,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 402,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 122,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,071 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

