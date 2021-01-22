Sterling Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,830 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 672,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98.

