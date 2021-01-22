Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

