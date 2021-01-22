Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The ExOne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

The ExOne stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $416.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

