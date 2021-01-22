Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target to $5.70

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.70 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

