Stifel Nicolaus Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $27.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEYUF opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.