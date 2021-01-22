Stifel Nicolaus Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $37.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PBA. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,780,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 468,004 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,009,000 after buying an additional 383,339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,590,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,761,000 after acquiring an additional 329,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 820.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 334,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 298,615 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

