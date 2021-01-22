Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.22.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -144.02 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,905. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after buying an additional 211,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

