Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Call Options (NYSE:TPGY)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,498 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 2,435 call options.

TPGY opened at $25.03 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

