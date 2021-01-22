Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,220 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 740 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVPR opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

