Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Neos Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,713 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 792% compared to the average daily volume of 304 call options.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

