Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPI Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,664 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,957% compared to the average daily volume of 324 put options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPI Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPI opened at $11.48 on Friday. SPI Energy has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

