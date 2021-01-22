Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 138 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,177.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,173.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,658.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.