STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $1.91. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSKN shares. HC Wainwright raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

