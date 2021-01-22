Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $228.82

Shares of Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.82 and traded as high as $236.00. Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) shares last traded at $236.00, with a volume of 1,201,609 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.47.

In related news, insider Josephine Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($26,522.08).

About Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

