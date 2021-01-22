Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

NYSE PG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,947 shares of company stock worth $63,684,054. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

