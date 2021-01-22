Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

LRN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,143. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stride by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stride by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stride by 107.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

