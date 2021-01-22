Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.47 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $19.98 or 0.00063364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $65.47 million and $12,417.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00054454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00128034 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00076003 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00283604 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00069967 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

