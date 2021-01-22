Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 207,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $949.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPH. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

