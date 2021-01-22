SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Down 14.3%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 279,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 583,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.