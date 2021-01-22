Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SUMGF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sumo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUMGF remained flat at $$3.63 during trading hours on Friday. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

