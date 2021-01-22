Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.14.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.66. 292,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.19. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after purchasing an additional 318,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 30.3% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

