Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.