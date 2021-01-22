Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

NYSE NOVA opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 210,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

