Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sunrun in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Sunrun stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,185.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $19,237,868.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,375.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

