Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.49

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 6226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $203,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

