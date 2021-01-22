Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 243 Average Price Target from Analysts

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 243 ($3.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 219.40 ($2.87). 410,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 181.47. The firm has a market cap of £179.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. Superdry plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 410.40 ($5.36).

About Superdry plc (SDRY.L)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

