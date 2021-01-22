Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $5.26. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 164,272 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.24 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 787.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

