Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater Sells 5,000 Shares

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $545.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,448,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 147,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SURF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.