Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $26.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

