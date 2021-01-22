SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.65 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $24.56 on Friday, hitting $480.15. The stock had a trading volume of 700,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.49. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

