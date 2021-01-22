SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

ORGO stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $203,614.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

