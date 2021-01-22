SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

