SVB Leerink Raises Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $210.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nevro to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.77.

NVRO stock opened at $180.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.08. Nevro has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

