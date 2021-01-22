(SVOKU)’s Quiet Period To End on January 27th (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

(SVOKU)’s (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 27th. (SVOKU) had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of (SVOKU) stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. (SVOKU) (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Get (SVOKU) alerts:

(SVOKU) Company Profile

There is no company description available for Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for (SVOKU) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (SVOKU) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.