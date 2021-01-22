Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.47 ($128.78).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €101.30 ($119.18) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.22.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.