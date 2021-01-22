Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. Symrise has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

