Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) (LON:SYNC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) (LON:SYNC)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270.50 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.52). 845,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 960,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.05.

About Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) (LON:SYNC)

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.