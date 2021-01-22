Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. 1,536,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,334. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

