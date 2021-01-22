Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.47

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

SYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $131,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at $256,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 25,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $756,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,180. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Systemax by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Systemax by 23.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Systemax by 35.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

