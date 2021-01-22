Tael 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $24.72, $10.00 and $5.22. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.51 or 0.00574840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.33 or 0.04151564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016292 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

