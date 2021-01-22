Takeda Pharmaceutical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 50,945 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,030% compared to the typical volume of 4,508 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,173. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

