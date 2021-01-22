Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shot up 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.96. 231,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 208,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $22.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

About Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

