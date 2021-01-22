TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. TAL Education Group updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TAL stock traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. 14,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,561.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAL. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.