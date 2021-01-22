TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at UBS Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

TAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $78.04 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,561.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,106,000 after buying an additional 2,651,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,933,000 after buying an additional 1,682,129 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,283,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,825.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 538,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,958,000 after buying an additional 510,661 shares in the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.