Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $191.27 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.67.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Cowen boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

