Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Target by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 246,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $37,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,731. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

