Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading 2.7% Higher

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.02. 46,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 64,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

