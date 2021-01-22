Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $10.50. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 3,214 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

