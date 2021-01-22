Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.15.

AVY traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.38. 4,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $164.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

